Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $4.22 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 77,781 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after buying an additional 98,134 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.98. 3,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,955. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14.

