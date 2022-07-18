Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,715,327. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

