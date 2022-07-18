Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.83 and a 200-day moving average of $285.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.