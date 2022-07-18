Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 29,215 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,215 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.74. The company had a trading volume of 209,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,799,354. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.22 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

