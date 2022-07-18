Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 46,646 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,646 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,984,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after buying an additional 858,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,094,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,482,000 after buying an additional 511,514 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,779 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.23.

