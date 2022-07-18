Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 667 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.49 on Monday, reaching $233.73. 20,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,155. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.75.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.