LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.60

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.60 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28.60 ($0.34), with a volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30 ($0.35).

LMS Capital Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £23.09 million and a PE ratio of 1,465.00.

LMS Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. LMS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 45.00%.

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

