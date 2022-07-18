Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$112.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Transactions at Loblaw Companies

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total transaction of C$562,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$662,270.09.

Loblaw Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE L opened at C$119.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$114.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$109.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$78.91 and a 12-month high of C$123.18.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 7.0500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

