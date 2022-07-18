Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Cut by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.0% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.17.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $6.04 on Monday, hitting $392.34. 35,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $428.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

