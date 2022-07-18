Lockheed Martin (LMT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2022 guidance at $26.700-$26.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance at ~$26.70 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $398.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $86,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $208,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.17.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

