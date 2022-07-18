Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.71. 36,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,343. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.41.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

