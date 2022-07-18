Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 6,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 101,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUM shares. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Lumina Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$137.37 million and a P/E ratio of -8.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold ( CVE:LUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

