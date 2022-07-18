Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,830,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,346 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,362,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,361,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,159,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of DRAY traded down $9.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,704. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.