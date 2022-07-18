Madden Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,149,294. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.