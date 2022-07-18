Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,860 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.4% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.30. 24,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,833. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

