Madden Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.90. The stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,802. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.99 and a 200 day moving average of $200.25.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.