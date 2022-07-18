Madden Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369,041 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 64,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,715,327. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

