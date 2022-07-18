Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Down 38.9% in June

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Performance

Shares of Maiden Holdings North America stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.03. 3,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

Maiden Holdings North America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%.

