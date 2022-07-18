Maincoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (MNC)

Maincoin (MNC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Maincoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $80,071.36 and $8.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,187.47 or 0.99978432 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008398 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004185 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Maincoin Profile
Maincoin (MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money.
Maincoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
