MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,665 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.08. 152,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,381,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.