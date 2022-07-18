MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 36,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.92. The company had a trading volume of 48,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,832. The stock has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

