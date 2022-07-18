MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MMYT. UBS Group raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 1.22. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 50.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 78,114 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 9.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 32.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 110,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 13.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 686,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 81,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,330,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

