MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MMYT. UBS Group raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
MakeMyTrip Price Performance
NASDAQ MMYT opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 1.22. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $36.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip Company Profile
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.