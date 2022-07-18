Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given New $35.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of MRVI opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The business’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,492 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,965,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,198,000 after buying an additional 962,082 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,582,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,356,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 201,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,711,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,612,000 after purchasing an additional 408,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

