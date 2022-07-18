Markel Corp Acquires 76,250 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Markel Corp grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 191.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ALL opened at $122.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.83 and its 200 day moving average is $128.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.