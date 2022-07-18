Markel Corp Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Dollar General worth $27,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $244.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.