Markel Corp Takes Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Markel Corp bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395,583 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,998,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,754,000 after acquiring an additional 128,750 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,847,000 after acquiring an additional 822,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,862,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,414,000 after acquiring an additional 353,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,978,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,994,000 after acquiring an additional 225,525 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AXTA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

