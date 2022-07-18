Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Cuts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lessened its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Crown comprises about 4.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Price Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $88.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.82.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.