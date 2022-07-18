Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mason Industrial Technology Price Performance

MIT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. 4,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,383. Mason Industrial Technology has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

About Mason Industrial Technology

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

