MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Robert W. Baird

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $405.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of $186.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

