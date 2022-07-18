Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Shares Up 4.7%

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. 110,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Several research firms have commented on MMX. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

