MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MBIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBIA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBI traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 237,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,773. The stock has a market cap of $631.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. MBIA has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $17.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

About MBIA

(Get Rating)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.