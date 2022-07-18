MBL Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $11.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $305.22. 76,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.38 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.