MBL Wealth LLC Invests $535,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.86 on Monday, hitting $180.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,844. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.33.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

