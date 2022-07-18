MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Bank of America by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 18,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Bank of America by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 151,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 869,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,641,465. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $262.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

