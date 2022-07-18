MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 165,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

USMV traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $71.08. 1,528,779 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.23.

Featured Stories

