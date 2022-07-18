MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,691 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NIKE Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NKE traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.93. 81,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,317,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.74. The firm has a market cap of $166.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.