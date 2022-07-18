MBL Wealth LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 296.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 335.2% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.17. The stock had a trading volume of 54,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,770. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.