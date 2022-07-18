MBL Wealth LLC Takes $434,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,917 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.37. 35,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,627,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $354.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

