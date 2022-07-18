McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after buying an additional 257,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.54.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.11. 21,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,807. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

