Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 692.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 55,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ stock opened at $47.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

