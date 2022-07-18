Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.83.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $152.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

