Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.0% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 15,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $610.00 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $709.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

