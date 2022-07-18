Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Increases Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.09% of Tetra Tech worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TTEK. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $137.60 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

