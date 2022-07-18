Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Invests $3.72 Million in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 177,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.27% of NextGen Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextGen Healthcare

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $680,482.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,311.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $680,482.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,311.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $63,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,237 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.