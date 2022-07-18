Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Raises Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.30% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE TSLX opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.21 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 70.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, VP Jennifer Gordon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,775.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

