Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Barclays cut their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ross Stores Price Performance

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROST traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.