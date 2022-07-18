Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 1,350 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $383.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $179.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.54. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

