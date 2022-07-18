Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.21. 51,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,163,955. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52. The company has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

