Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,507 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.51. 81,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.