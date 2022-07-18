Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 2,094 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.18.

UNP stock traded up $3.50 on Monday, reaching $212.63. 23,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,345. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

